Tobago man, 41, found on fire in Bon Accord

- File photo

A 41-year-old man from Tobago was seen on fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said around 5.20 am on January 8, Deshawn Melville, who has no known address, was seen jumping around outdoors with his body on fire.

The incident took place at Third Street, Kilgwyn Bay Road, Bon Accord.

A senior officer told Newsday the police have no information that Melville had been set on fire.

Melville was taken to hospital with first-degree burns in critical condition.

>

Police are continuing their investigation.