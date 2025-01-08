Man tries to steal cop's gun outside Chaguanas police station

- File photo

A man who tried to snatch a policeman's gun from the holster at his waist was detained after a brief chase in Chaguanas.

According to initial reports, around 9.30 am on January 8, the police constable from the Foot Patrol Unit was walking near the entrance of the Chaguanas Police Station. A man approached him and tried to yank the gun from the holster.

The policeman, who was in uniform, immediately pushed the man away and secured his weapon. After failing to seize the gun, the man ran along the Main Road.

Two nearby officers chased and held him near the car park of the Chaguanas market. Other officers were also alerted.

The would-be thief reportedly claimed he was in mourning after recently losing his pet dog.

