Joey Ng Wai's sister: A million thanks to Trinidad and Tobago

Joey Ng Wai. - Photo courtesy Mark Lyndersay

SHARON NG WAI-PANTIN had a million thanks for the country when interviewed on January 8. She told Newsday that musician and producer Joey Ng Wai was now talking, awake and had been extubated (had his breathing tube removed).

While he was not still fully coherent, she said, he had made massive improvements and strides.

Ng Wai was hospitalised on December 29 with pneumonia and was unconscious. On January 5, Newsday reported on Ng Wai’s improvement.

The initial report on Ng Wai’s condition and his sister's appeal for prayer received a global response.

“This is the miracle of this year for me and a number of other people. I had people calling, offering stories, prayers and solutions, I get messages from people – I am still stunned at some of the people, from around this whole world, who he either met, they either know about him, his abilities. Joey Ng Wai is a kind human being,” she said.

He was expected to be moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Port of Spain General Hospital to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) on January 8, she added.

“Joey is lying in the bed and talking, talking. His brain is all over the place still. While he is talking, he is still a little bit rambly.”

She said he was on antibiotics and taking his insulin to ensure his diabetes was controlled.

She also had high praise for the young doctors of the Port of Spain General Hospital ICU, saying the service was exceptional and she was kept informed at all times. She said Ng Wai was in the best place possible.

“A million thank-yous.

"Over and over," she added, "I ask you to please continue to pray for him and continue to pray for those in your own family that need your prayers and believe that prayers are strong.”

The 54-year-old Ng Wai has worked with bands such as Zoom, Second Imji, Frantic, Atlantik and Joey and Friends. He was also a part of the creation of classic tunes such as Golo.