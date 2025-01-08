Cops seize over $2m in Tacarigua raid, couple arrested

- File photo

TWO suspects were arrested and US$89,450 and $2,158,166 in cash seized during a state of emergency (SoE) operation in Tacarigua between January 6 and 7.

In a release on January 8, the police said officers of the Arouca CID, the Special Investigations Unit and the Inter-Agency Task Force carried out an SoE operation in Tacarigua between 10.30 pm on January 6 and 6.30 am on January 7.

It took them to a house on Huggins Street, which they searched during the early hours of January 7.

During the search, they seized $2,158,166 and US$89,450.

A 49-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman who were in the house at the time were arrested.

>

Investigators at the Financial Investigations Bureau are continuing inquiries.