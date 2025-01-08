Belmont man, 19, is 2025's fourth murder victim

A 19-year-old Belmont man became the country's fourth murder victim for this year after he was shot near St Barb's Road while being driven home by his mother on the night of January 7.

He has been identified as Nigel Latchman, of Upper St Francois Valley Road, Belmont.

Police said around 7.30 pm, Latchman was in the front passenger seat of a black Toyota Aqua driven by his mother, when a silver Nissan Tiida pulled up and forced them to stop.

Two masked gunmen got out and ordered the 39-year-old woman out of the car.

She refused and the gunmen shot at them. Latchman was hit.

The gunmen got back into their car and drove off.

His mother drove to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where Latchman died while being treated.

Police found seven 40-calibre bullets and five 5.56 spent shells in Latchman's mother's car.

They said the possible motive for his killing was gang-related and investigations were ongoing.

Police statistics said, as at January 8, the murder toll for the year stood at four, compared to 18 last year.

A state of emergency was declared on December 30.