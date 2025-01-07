Young and intelligent way to go

Stuart Young - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I have been advocating for decades that TT needs our young and intelligent people to take us forward. The resignation of Dr Rowley and the introduction of Stuart Young as his replacement indicates that the PNM seems to be moving in the right direction.

The world is changing daily, technology is leading to drastic changes in security, agriculture, communication, manufacturing, and is primarily responsible for most of the economic gains in many countries.

We need personnel who understand and trust the technology and is willing to integrate new and innovative management practices. The PNM has not shown that it is open to the interventions necessary for the progress that is possible.

TT remains one of the few countries that still use paper immigration and customs forms for travellers. It seems almost impossible for the government to understand the need for state-issued vehicle identification plates with the associated technological advances that can lead to immediate vehicle identification by the authorities. These are common practices in the developed world.

The ability to renew one’s passport and driver's licence online, to pay taxes and traffic violations online, to access most government services online are standard international best practices. Those must be the way of the immediate future for TT.

>

While one must feel a sense of comfort in seeing the PNM, while in government, make the internal changes that accommodate young and intelligent people, there remains a lot to be done by those opposed to the PNM.

I am aware of a plethora of young, intelligent people in the political environment that are willing to offer themselves to service but are pushed aside by those with louder voices and less competence.

I had the fortunate opportunity to meet one such person – Anita Haynes, MP for Tabaquite. She is eloquent, hard-working and has a lot to contribute towards the management of TT. She is only one of the many incredibly talented, intelligent people who should be available to the electorate.

If those opposed to the PNM cannot find it within themselves to look beyond personal gain and allow the brightest and best to occupy the political space, then the population will continue to vote for the PNM and the country will continue to struggle with a management style and system that seem unable to be visionary and accommodating to modern technology.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail