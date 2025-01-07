Wahida Mohammed-Narine earns PALI Global Award in Educational Leadership

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Wahida Mohammed-Narine has achieved a milestone in her decades-long career as an educator, earning the Pan African Leadership Institute (PALI) Global Award in Educational Leadership. The Global Awards are among the most prestigious recognitions in Africa.

A letter from PALI to Mohammed-Narine, acting principal of San Fernando TML Primary School stated, “It is with great pleasure and pride that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on being selected as the recipient of the PALI Global Award in Educational Leadership. After a rigorous scrutiny of the nominees and approval from our esteemed Awards Committee, your exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to public service have been recognised at the highest level. This is a true testament to your profound impact on your community and your dedication to making a meaningful difference.”

Mohammed-Narine, 57, grew up in Libertville, Rio Claro, in a modest household with her parents, Shido and Katija Mohammed, her grandfather, Solomon, and six siblings. “Despite my parents being urged to keep their four daughters at home to help with the household chores and prepare to become housewives, they sacrificed and sent all their children to school,” she said.

The first to persevere, during her teenage years Mohammed-Narine worked at a village parlour to earn money to assist her parents and to pay for transportation to attend secondary school.

“My mother saw the potential in me and pushed me forward. I saw a window of opportunity to take my family out of poverty through education.”

After completing secondary school, she did additional studies in San Fernando, attending institutions such as Pitman’s Examination Institute, Dynell’s Secretarial College, San Fernando Technical Institute, the Students’ Accountancy Centre and Combined Accountancy Tutors.

“It was through the opportunity provided by a family in San Fernando that I, who was still a teenager, was able to live and attend school there.”

She volunteered to assist with taking care of an elderly couple, one of whom was ill and bedridden. In exchange, they provided lodging at the couple’s home. Despite having such great responsibilities of taking care of the daily household chores for the couple, she managed to successfully complete her courses with distinction.

Mohammed-Narine’s journey in education began in 1990 at Libertville TML Primary School. Encouraged by her mother, she viewed teaching as an opportunity to share knowledge and positively impact lives especially in the area of Islamic studies.

In 1994 she received her teacher’s diploma at Valsayn Teachers’ College and later completed her bachelor and masters in education with academic excellence. She is currently pursuing a doctorate at Walden University (partial scholarship).

In 2022, she was recognised by the Golden Key International Honorary Society, as part of the top 15 per cent of high-achieving students across all academic majors worldwide.

At San Fernando TML, where she served for 31 years, she rose from teacher to head of department, then vice principal (ag) and then to acting principal in 2017. For the past seven years, the school achieved its best results.

“We topped the SEA with the highest national averages and the highest number of students gaining over 90 per cent in the exams,” Mohammed-Narine said.

“San Fernando TML Primary School has achieved consistent placement in the top three nationally in the SEA Examination over a span of five years and is noted for its excellence both academically and in co-curricular and extracurricular activities.”

In 2019, the school was recognised by Chris Threadwell, assistant deputy minister, Ministry of Education and Childhood Development, New Brunswick, Canada, for its exceptional implementation of the Ministry of Education’s School-Based Management Model. He commended the school, Victoria Education District Supervisors and School-Based Management Model co-ordinator Claire Telemaque for achieving 21st-century education standards and recommended it as a pilot school. This digitisation initiative was started by Mohammed-Narine as she had completed her research paper in the masters in education programme on 21st century education.

In 2021 and 2023, the school earned further international recognition with features in Excellent Magazine and The Best Global Educational Magazine, Colorado, Ohio, which named Mohammed-Narine among the top ten educational leaders of 2023. Also in 2023, the school was chosen by the Ministry of Education to host the director of schools supervision and 50 school supervisors from various educational districts. This event served as a platform for sharing best practices, and San Fernando TML received recognition as a flagship institution.

Mohammed-Narine attributes her success to shared leadership.

“No institution can truly be successful unless everyone becomes part of the team and works towards achieving and maintaining high standards. I believe that if everyone is part of the process, we all will enjoy the product – achievement.”

Her philosophy also emphasises holistic development, integrating academics with emotional, social, and spiritual growth.

“As an educator and more so as an educational leader, one must understand that the education of children is not just in academics but must focus on the development and well-being of the whole child. A healthy child is a happy child.”

Winning the PALI Global Award is a humbling experience for Mohammed-Narine, who said, “Seeking recognition or compensation for doing my job is not who I am nor how I was raised. However, to be recognised by an international organisation is indeed humbling both personally and professionally. After undergoing this long, tedious journey to achieve success due to financial constraints and otherwise, today my colleagues in education and students can do this with ease. All it takes is a little effort and with the passion and drive to succeed.”

She hopes her journey inspires others to believe in themselves.

“Love what you do and don’t look for anything in return. This award has also motivated me to continue giving my best with the hope of making an even greater difference and to share best practices with others so that they too can enjoy similar successes.”

When contacted, Vashti Guyadeen, ambassador of PALI to Trinidad and Tobago and CEO of TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce said she is very happy to see that Mohammed-Narine is the recipient of the PALI Global Award.

“This prestigious accolade highlights her unwavering commitment to education and her transformative leadership at San Fernando TML Primary School. As a resident of south Trinidad I know how highly TML is viewed. Over the years, Wahida has demonstrated exceptional vision and resilience, elevating her school to a model of excellence in TT and the Caribbean.

"Her innovative approach to integrating 21st-century technologies, coupled with her dedication to nurturing both academic and personal growth among her students, has set a benchmark for educational leadership. This award is a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence and her profound impact on education.

For TT, this recognition is a moment of national pride. It showcases the world-class talent and leadership that emerge from our shores and underscores the potential of education as a catalyst for social and economic development. Wahida’s achievement not only inspires educators across our nation but also places TT on the global stage as a beacon of educational innovation and excellence. Congratulations Wahida, you have done us proud.”

Mohammed-Narine plans to attend the PALI Global Conference in Ghana to receive the award. The event is scheduled for January 18 as part of the PALI Global Conference and Graduation in Ghana.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and a major highlight of my career.”

Mohammed-Narine is dedicating the award to her entire family and particularly her mother, father and grandfather as she insisted they are responsible for where she is today. She also acknowledges the San Fernando TML teaching and ancillary staff, parents, teachers, other stakeholders, Victoria Education District supervisory team, friends, neighbours, relatives, colleagues in education and all who supported her.