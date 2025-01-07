TTCB appoints Stephen Ramkissoon as new treasurer

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

STEPHEN Ramkissoon has been appointed the new treasurer of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB).

Ramkissoon, who retained his post as national Under-17 manager, was appointed treasurer at a TTCB national executive meeting held at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on January 4.

Ramkissoon will serve in this position until October, when the TTCB holds its AGM and elections.

His appointment came after former treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo was removed following a January 10, 2024 motion of no confidence moved against him “because of his role in leaking the board’s internal affairs into the public domain, without the necessary approval.”

Chaitoo appealed the motion, but lost after the Supreme Appellate Committee (SAC) found him in “flagrant breach” of Article 27 of the TTCB’s constitution, which restricts the disclosure of all documents and meetings of the executive to “unauthorised persons.”

TTCB president Azim Bassarath confirmed Ramkissoon’s appointment on January 6, and said, “With the last year in office, the executive has the authority to name the treasurer, and that is within the TTCB constitution.”

Bassarath said Ramkissoon had been carrying out the duties of treasurer since the vote of no confidence.

“It was only appropriate that we appoint him as treasurer until the October elections,” he added.

The claim that Chaitoo had breached the rule on confidentiality arose from his sharing internal TTCB information (allegations of missing money from TTCB’s accounts) with the police before the TTCB completed its internal investigations, as well as sharing information from executive meetings with the media.

Chaitoo also raised concerns of negligence by three executive members who signed blank cheques but were still allowed to vote at the special general meeting which led to his removal as treasurer.

Bassarath described the events as a “learning experience.”

“Not only a learning experience for the TTCB, but it should be a learning experience for all national governing bodies and those involved in administering sport. We have done some work, we’ve hired new people in the accounts department and a lot of new things have been implemented to ensure something like that doesn’t happen again.”

Bassarath also confirmed that he would be throwing his hat in the ring for TTCB presidency “for one final term” when the October elections come around.