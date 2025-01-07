Tobago stakeholders back Young, urge him to develop non-energy sectors

Minister of Energy Stuart Young -

TOBAGO stakeholders have welcomed the PNM government's selection of Energy Minister Stuart Young as Trinidad and Tobago’s next Prime Minister.

During a news conference on January 6 at the close of the government’s parliamentary retreat at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands, Tobago, the Prime Minister announced that Young would replace him when he steps down.

Dr Rowley said the selection of a successor was one of the main items on the agenda at the two-day retreat, which came on the heels of his announcement on January 3 that he intends to step down as the head of government before the end of the parliamentary term in August.

Saying Young received the majority support from the party’s parliamentary caucus, Rowley said Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles-Robinson had also offered herself for the position.

In a video sent to the media on January 7, Tobago Business Chamber chairman Martin George said Young comes from a strong business family and has “demonstrated in several different portfolios within the government his capacity and ability to take charge of situations and to stabilise scenarios where there may otherwise be a crisis looming.”

Saying Young’s selection augurs well for the development of business in Tobago, George said the chamber will be seeking a meeting with him to discuss the repeal of the Foreign Investment Act.

“One of the things we would definitely want to place on the agenda for discussions with him would be the immediate and unconditional repeal of the Foreign Investment Act as one of his first decisions and actions when he does assume the office of Prime Minister, for him to have the Cabinet agree on that because the nation is facing a forex crisis,” he said.

“We are in a scenario where there is a scarcity of foreign exchange. So therefore if this legislation is repealed completely there will be mass direct foreign investment into Tobago, and all of this will spill over and redound to the benefit of TT, because that investment will be spent in both islands.

“Any goods or services that someone needs to establish a guesthouse, a villa or hotel by way of their direct foreign investment, they will have to source quite a few of those things from Trinidad. So it is going to be a win-win all-around.”

The Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce also endorsed Young, saying the appointment “signifies the priority of the party to prioritise continuity and expertise in critical sectors, particularly energy.”

In a WhatsApp voice note, the chamber’s president Curtis Williams said, “His appointment can be seen as a calculated decision to maintain stability and booster investor confidence in the country, particularly in the energy sector.

“Mr Young’s experience in energy, diplomacy and negotiations, particularly with the energy giants, positions him well to do business in TT.”

Williams said Young’s ability to expand beyond the energy sector will be critical.

He said Young must seek to implement policies to diversify the economy, improve ease of doing business and minimise bureaucratic bottlenecks.

“If he surrounds himself with a competent team and actively engages with the local and international business community, there is potential for a positive impact.”

Williams said although he wants Young to continue in the energy sector, attention also must be paid to developing other sectors such as agriculture, technology and tourism.

At the same time, he said, Young must find ways to improve governance while promoting transparency, accountability and leadership in managing the country’s affairs.

Williams said enhanced stakeholder engagement is a must.

“He must be able to build a relationship with key stakeholders, international partners, civil society and the Tobago House of Assembly to align development goals.

“The success of Mr Young in his potential role relies on building trust and gaining the confidence of the public and key stakeholders by delivering on promises and building transparency.”

Williams said he must also surround himself with a team of experienced and innovative policy-makers capable of articulating a clear vision for TT’s future by focusing on economic growth and social development.

Jewel Greene, president of the Tobago Writers Guild, said the appointment represents “a new chapter in our nation’s journey, one that will be marked by continued visionary leadership, inclusivity and a commitment to fostering our orange economy’s creative and literary sectors that are vital to our cultural identity and economic growth.”

She said the post-covid19 orange economy presents unique opportunities for economic recovery “and as advocates for Caribbean literature and the arts, we look forward to the continued advancement of intellectual property and copyright laws, policies and funding that uplift writers, publishers and the wider creative community.”

Greene added, “We are optimistic that under Mr Young’s leadership, even greater emphasis will be placed on the development of the orange economy, the literary and publishing industries specifically, strengthening opportunities for creative entrepreneurs and ensuring that the voices of authors from TT and by extension the wider region are amplified on the global stage.”

She said the guild is ready to collaborate on initiatives such as the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency and the three merged state entities – MusicTT, FilmTT, FashionTT, “to preserve and enrich our national cultural heritage.”

In Scarborough, there were mixed reactions to Young’s selection.

Keston Williams, of James Street, Goodwood, said although Young was a good choice, Beckles-Robinson should have been given a chance to lead the government.

“She is a stalwart of the party so I feel she should have gotten it,” he told Newsday.

A flower-shop attendant also said Beckles-Robinson should have been given a chance.

“I was a bit disappointed, because she would have made a good leader. I am not saying Stuart Young cannot do the job. But it would have been good to see a lady in that position for a change,” she said.

A Mason Hall woman, who works as a cook in TLH Plaza, said she is keeping an open mind.

“Everybody deserves a chance in life. I not bringing down anybody. I not fighting down anybody. We need somebody to govern we. God make everybody to have a purpose,” she said.

Charmaine Edwards, of Carnbee, said she expected that Young would have been selected.

“I anticipated that. I feel it is a good choice. I have no problem with it,” she said.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has not yet responded to the announcement.