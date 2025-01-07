Thieves steal wedding clothes from Barrackpore house
THIEVES broke into a house in Barrackpore over the weekend and stole a wedding dress and a groom's suit, among other items.
The 36-year-old female homeowner, who had been away for nearly two months, discovered the items missing on January 4 after she returned to her home at Sukhan Trace to find her house had been ransacked.
Missing was the dress worth $6,000, the suit worth $5,000, and some costume jewellery valued at $800.
Two 25-pound LPG tanks worth $600 were also missing.
The police were told she had locked the house on November 7, 2024, and left.
Police sources said the culprits got into the house by forcing open a door.
Barrackpore police responded to the report and gathered evidence.
Up to January 6, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
