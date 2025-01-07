Spirit Mas hosts children's Carnival workshop

Kamilah Baptiste, left, and Dejourie McNeilly apply make-up to each other's face during the make-up class session. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

SPIRIT Mas provided children with an opportunity to learn about several core components of Carnival at the band’s inaugural children’s Carnival workshop at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, on January 4.

The eager participants were introduced to, and received hands-on sessions in stilt-walking, songwriting, deejaying, make-up artistry, pan sessions, tiara designing, music theory and cultural dancing among other essential aspects of Carnival.

Conducting the interactive sessions were instructors from Invaders Steel Orchestra, Roc Stars Deejay Academy, Gossip Hair Saloon and Spa, among others.

Spirit Mas CEO Adrian Scoon was pleased with the large turnout of children at its first workshop, and believes the sessions augur well for youngsters who wish to explore Carnival-oriented careers.

“We take children who are in less fortunate situations or (are) orphans and bring them here for one day to interact and engage them and teach them about different aspects of the culture. It’s been pretty good, engaging and a fun way to learn. It’s like a career day for Carnival,” he said.

Scoon said the feedback had been positive after the over five-hours workshop.

“The kids have been very impressed and want to come back next year. They feel an emotional connection. We’re doing this for a genuine cause, and they feel that and understand that, and they’ve been very open-minded about the classes. I think it will leave a lasting impression on them in a very positive way.”

Scoon said Trinidad and Tobago is the mecca of Carnival globally and initiatives such as these help promote, develop, tap into, and even unearth our limitless creativity as Caribbean people.

“A lot of times, some of these bands in different countries, they do not have the types of resources we do. Sometimes they might fly out a make-up artist, a pan side to go and perform in Europe or elsewhere.

“This is a viable and professional career choice. We’re a very talented and creative people. It’s just for us to foster that and keep that eco-system going as much as possible, and it’s our responsibility as a mas band to do that.”

Scotiabank supported the initiative and its vice-president and chief financial officer Reshard Mohammed address participants.

Mohammed said the bank was pleased to partner with Spirit Mas, whose planned activities aim to promote a spirit of national identity, community pride, and cultural heritage, while teaching the nation’s youth about the creativity and artistic expressions of Carnival.

“We hope that you leave the workshop feeling a sense of appreciation and awareness,” he said to the children.

“Perhaps you will even feel inspired to continue learning about our country’s music, dance, costume design and even stilt-walking. You may very well be the next generation of cultural artists.

“As you learn about and celebrate our culture, we encourage you to make some friends along the way. There are a few different groups here today which makes it a perfect opportunity for you to meet others as you engage in the various activities.”

To close off the workshop, the youngsters were entertained by dance group Turbo Zero Limits and soca artistes such as Wadicks, Ding Dong and MelaCaribe.

Spirit Mas is now in its second year as an official Carnival band and is already sold out for the 2025 masquerade.

Scoon also thanked every supporter and volunteer who helped to make the Carnival workshop a success, and hinted that the band may hold a two-day segment in 2026.