Presentation Chaguanas prep for SSCL premiership repeat

In this March 12, 2024 file photo, Presentation College Chaguanas players celebrate a wicket in their match against Presentation College San Fernando in the SSCL premiership final, at Presentation College Grounds. - Angelo Marcelle

AFTER waiting 12 years to celebrate another PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership division title, Presentation College Chaguanas coach Kelman Kowlessar knows expectations will be high heading into the new season, which is expected to bowl off on January 21.

“Pres,” captained by Justin Jagessar, sealed the 2024 50-over league crown at their school ground last March. The match was well attended as students, Presentation old boys and staff all witnessed the moment Pres clinched the title in the 47-over contest.

Pres Chaguanas batted first and were limited to 158/8 in 47 overs before Presentation College San Fernando were dismissed for 127 in 40.2 overs.

Spectators stormed the field when Pres Chaguanas completed the last-round win against brother school Presentation San Fernando, which would have made the title even sweeter.

“It is an excellent feeling to know that the principal (Dr Rene Wihby), the staff and all the students (support us),” Kowlessar said. “After winning the league last year it brought back that sense of pride and glory to Pres, so everyone is back on board (and) even more excited this year to see what we can deliver.”

Kowlessar said Pres are not looking too far ahead.

“People will have expectations, but myself and the manager Mr Roland Hosein have been doing most of the manager’s work and planning. We are just taking one game at a time. We have our strategy which we are hoping will work out this year, but our intention is just to take one game at a time and build from there.”

The school has a rich history in cricket producing many TT and West Indies cricketers including wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin, batsman Adrian Barath and fast bowler Jayden Seales.

Like all schools, Pres will have to cope with the loss of players because of students graduating.

Jagessar is one of about five or six players Pres will have to manage without in the coming season. Brandon Phillip and Ramone Sawh are two other players who left the school.

Kowlessar is still confident his team can challenge for the title. “We would have had a lot of Under-16 players moving up. We think we have a good chance this year as any other team.”

He knows a few teams are contenders every season and cannot be taken lightly. “I know Vishnu Boys, Pres Sando, Naparima, Fatima – all these teams have good players.”

The Under-16 players are capable and ready for the premiership division, said Kowlessar. “I think they are ready for the challenge and we will see how it goes. We have a lot of talented players like Christiano Ramanan, Saleem Khan, Darius Batoosingh.” Ramnanan and Batoosingh are TT youth players.

Fareez Ali, Luke Ali, Alexander Chase and Aneal Rooplal will also bring pedigree to the squad.

“We have a balanced team. It is just on the day we hope everything works out and click on the match days. We continue to have training every week.”

Pres have been preparing for the 2025 season since September 2024.