Port of Spain police find gun next to Bible

- File photo

POLICE arrested three people in Sea Lots after they found a gun in a drawer next to a Bible.

The arrests were part of state of emergency (SoE) exercises in Port of Spain, Morvant, Couva and Freeport on January 5 and 6.

In a media release on January 6, police said officers from the Morvant Criminal Investigations Department (CID), North Eastern Division (NED) Task Force, NED Gang and Intelligence Unit and soldiers, were on an operation between 7.30 pm and 11.30 pm on January 5, when they responded to a report of a shooting in Malick.

Officers saw a black Suzuki Swift car abandoned along the roadway.

They searched it and found a Glock pistol loaded with a loaded magazine and six rounds of ammunition.

A spent 9mm shell was also found in the car.

The car had false registration plates and had been reported stolen from the Central Division in December 2024.

Central Division Task Force officers held exercises in Couva and Freeport on January 5, during which they stopped a gold-coloured Nissan Tiida at Siewdass Road.

They searched the car and found a gun loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

A 20-year-old man, 33-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the gun.

In the Port of Spain Division, an early-morning exercise in Sea Lots led to the arrest of three people after officers raided a house and found a gun hidden in a drawer.

The gun, loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition, was found next to a Bible.

Commenting on the arrests, ACP Tactical Support Collis Hazel said, “The criminal elements may be praying to not be brought to justice, but our prayers are stronger and we are backing it up with strong, determined police work.

“They would do well to remember, that no weapon formed against the TTPS and the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, shall prosper.”

