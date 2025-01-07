PNM Women’s League congratulates PM-select

Stuart Young -

The PNM's Women’s League has “warmly congratulated” Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young on being named Dr Keith Rowley’s successor as Prime Minister.

In response to a request for comment, the league said it congratulated Young on his selection by the parliamentary caucus to serve as prime minister when Rowley resigns.

Young brings a wealth of experience, having served in key government roles throughout his career, the league said.

Those roles included minister of national security, minister in the ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and minister of Energy, where in the latter portfolio, he was instrumental in advancing the Dragon gas deal, it added.

“His service as minister in the Office of the Prime Minister has further underscored his leadership, dedication and contributions to the nation over the past nine years,” the statement said.

The league said Young had worked closely with Rowley in the Office of the Prime Minister and, no doubt, benefited from his guidance. Young exhibited exemplary leadership, vision, and commitment to national development, it added.

“Again the league congratulates the parliamentary caucus of the PNM in emerging from their two-day retreat, strong in the knowledge that when the beloved Prime Minister does resign the honourable Stuart Young, once appointed, will receive their full support.”

The Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West Women’s League also congratulated Young.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the league described Young’s appointment as a well-deserved one.

“His unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and tireless service to our nation have earned him this distinguished role.

"With a proven track record of putting the nation first, honourable Young (sic) has consistently demonstrated a commitment to unity, progress and sustainable growth.”

The group said it was confident that Young would continue to lead with integrity and would drive transformative change which would bring TT to new heights.

The group said it looked forward to a brighter tomorrow for all under Young’s leadership and a future filled with opportunity, prosperity and unity.

At a press conference on January 3, Rowley announced his retirement from electoral politics.

