Beaten Chaguanas woman, 81, dies at hospital

AN elderly woman, who was beaten by a close male relative over the weekend in Chaguanas, has died in hospital.

The police confirmed that Gangadaye Manichan, 81, of Endeavour, died on January 6 at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

The relative appeared before a master in the High Court on January 6, charged with wounding with intent. He was denied bail and remanded into custody at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation.

Manichan and another female relative were attacked at the family’s home on January 4. Both were taken for medical care.

Now that the elderly woman has died, investigators said the wounding charge could be upgraded to murder.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police have been notified of the death.

Investigations are ongoing.