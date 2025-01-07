Banjela back ‘Up Again’

Addelon "Banjela" Braveboy, the dynamic voice of Moruga, is leaping back into the spotlight with the groovy soca jam Up Again.

Produced by Zigboi Productions, the sing-along party-starter is an empowering ode to everyone on a comeback trail. No matter the obstacles, or how low you sink, you can be up again, said a media release.

“This song is about resilience, about getting back on your feet after any setback,” Banjela said. “It’s for everyone who has been through tough times and found their way back. That’s the spirit of Up Again.”

The upbeat affirmation is the first of a series of new singles Banjela has lined up for Carnival 2025, in keeping with the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation’s (TUCO) vision of globalising calypso music.

“I’m fully on board with TUCO’s mission and creating music that I believe will resonate with a global audience,” Banjela said. “It’s an approach that can return calypso to its glory days on the world music charts.”

On Boxing Day Banjela released his 2025 calypso offering, It Nah Wucking (Make Way!). Produced by Vernice “Trini Baby” Herreira, the song presents a rib-tickling yet thought-provoking expose on Trinidad and Tobago’s spiritual traditions, the release said.

Banjela explained, “The story is about people trying to work spiritual stuff on someone, but the person is so covered it just doesn’t work.”

Merging ancient rhythms with modern sounds

Banjela’s dedication to blending ancient rhythms with contemporary sounds is evident in his plans for two distinct versions of It Nah Wucking (Make Way!) – one aimed at younger listeners and the other rooted in traditional calypso rhythms inspired by icons like Ella Andall and the late Singing Sandra.

“I’m bringing back the ancient rhythm to calypso,” he said. “It’s about honouring our ancestors while making the music relevant for today’s listeners.”

Looking ahead, Banjela is also set to collaborate with a South African artiste for a project tied to an African movie production. The cross-cultural venture promises to fuse soca and African rhythms in a celebration of shared heritage.

“We’re still figuring out the timing, but this project will blend soca with African rhythms in a way that celebrates our shared heritage.”

Banjela’s journey to this point has been nothing short of remarkable. Born and raised in Edward Trace, Basse Terre, Moruga, he has been singing from the age of seven. He rose to prominence in 2020, claiming the Young Kings Calypso Monarch title with his stirring tribute to Carnival’s African roots, 'Tis We Season.

In 2023, the Enterprise, Chaguanas-based singer earned international acclaim when he won the Best Calypso/Soca award at the African Entertainment Awards US, held at Newark Symphony Hall in New Jersey, the release said.

But for Banjela, music is more than accolades. As an Orisha priest, community mentor, and small business owner based in Enterprise, he remains deeply committed to uplifting his community and inspiring the next generation.

“I’ve always believed in using my platform to inspire others, especially the youth. Music is a powerful tool, and I want to use it to uplift and unite.”

With groovy soca jams, innovative calypso releases, and international collaborations in the pipeline, Banjela is poised to captivate audiences once again. His music continues to embody the resilient energy of TT culture.

“Stay tuned,” he teased. “There’s so much more to come, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”