Pupils happy, not-so-happy to return to school in San Fernando

Sophie Dookie walks with her mother Radha Rampersad to St Gabriel's Girls RC School, San Fernando on January 6, the first day of the new school term. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

MANY students in San Fernando were excited to return to school on January 6, while others wished the vacation had lasted a bit longer.

As is the tradition, parents and guardians accompanied their children to various schools.

While many pupils walked in with big smiles, some appeared more reluctant.

At St Gabriel's Girls' RC School, five-year-old Sophie Dookie was too shy to speak, but her mother, Radha Rampersad, told Newsday that Sophie was looking forward to returning to school to see her friends.

"She really wanted to attend school today," Rampersad said.

Second-year student Mahalia George, however, was not as eager.

She was accompanied by her father, Everson George, and shared that she wished the holidays had lasted longer.

Several police officers were stationed near the school, including at Harris Promenade, to help manage traffic.

At St Clement (APS) Vedic School on Naparima Mayaro Road, near St Clement Junction, many parents and guardians also brought their children to school.

Six-year-old Ronaldo Pierre Jr smiled as his father walked him to the school gates. Ronaldo said he enjoyed his holiday but had trouble waking up to get ready for school.

"Daddy woke me up today," he said, adding that his father had also gifted him a tablet before Christmas.

The second term of the school year began on January 6 and will run until April 11, lasting a total of 14 weeks.

Schools were on a break for the Christmas holidays since December 6.

There were no reports of disruptions for the reopening of schools.

At Marabella North Secondary School, classes for all forms were suspended due to the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) January 2025 examinations. Classes will also be suspended on January 7, 15, 17, 23 and 24.

At Marabella South Secondary School, parents and guardians of form three students (only) were reminded that classes would be suspended on January 7, 17 and 24 to facilitate the CSEC January 2025 Mathematics exam.