Amcham TT: Loquan a visionary leader

Former NGC president Mark Loquan. -

AMCHAM TT said former NGC president Mark Loquan was a visionary leader whose steadfast commitment to national development, sustainability, and innovation left an indelible mark on Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector.

In a release on April 7, a day after Loquan died from cancer, the organisation said under Loquan’s leadership, he championed initiatives that strengthened the country’s natural gas infrastructure and contributed to building a more resilient and forward-thinking energy industry.

“Mark’s dedication to national development extended beyond the boardroom. He was a proud patriot whose deep love for TT was reflected in his passion for steelpan music. Through his musical compositions and advocacy, he helped promote and preserve our national instrument, using the steelpan as a vehicle for unity, cultural expression, and national pride.”

The chamber said a key part of Loquan’s legacy was his consistent and unwavering support for Amcham TT’s advocacy efforts

“…particularly his deep engagement in our mission to promote health, safety, security, and environmental (HSSE) best practices across the private sector. His presence at our forums, his insightful contributions to our discussions, and his leadership in promoting safety culture were instrumental in advancing national conversations around HSSE and sustainable industry practices.”

Amcham TT said his dedication, loyalty and collaborative spirit made him not only a valued ally but also a cherished member of the Amcham TT community.

“We are grateful for his many contributions and honoured to have worked alongside him in our shared pursuit of a safer, more prosperous TT. His legacy of service, integrity, and excellence will continue to inspire us all

“May he rest in peace, and may his loved ones find strength and comfort during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”