Pointe-a-Pierre man to face court for Marabella murder
HOMICIDE Bureau of Investigations police have been instructed to charge a 38-year-old man with the murder of a Marabella resident in November 2024.
On January 6, after reviewing a file, the deputy director of public prosecutions, Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, advised Region Three homicide investigators to charge Nickel Joseph of Sunset Drive Plaisance Park in Pointe-a-Pierre.
The victim, Michael Dawn Wilson, 41, also called Michael Looney, of Bay Shore, died on November 16 at the San Fernando General Hospital.
The day before, he was beaten in a brawl in the Marabella district and was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.
Supt Persad and Sgt Bridgemohan led the investigations.
Once charged, the accused will face a High Court master in the South Criminal Court B.
