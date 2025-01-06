Pointe-a-Pierre man to face court for Marabella murder

MURDERED: Michael Dawn Wilson. -

HOMICIDE Bureau of Investigations police have been instructed to charge a 38-year-old man with the murder of a Marabella resident in November 2024.

On January 6, after reviewing a file, the deputy director of public prosecutions, Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, advised Region Three homicide investigators to charge Nickel Joseph of Sunset Drive Plaisance Park in Pointe-a-Pierre.

The victim, Michael Dawn Wilson, 41, also called Michael Looney, of Bay Shore, died on November 16 at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The day before, he was beaten in a brawl in the Marabella district and was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Supt Persad and Sgt Bridgemohan led the investigations.

Once charged, the accused will face a High Court master in the South Criminal Court B.