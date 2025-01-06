Chutney Soca Queen Rawytee Ramroop inspires to ‘Take One’

Rawytee Ramroop says her aim is to spread joy and positivity through her music. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

“My reign has been an incredible and successful one – a very busy one indeed. I have gained so many supporters, and the love has grown., said Chutney Soca Queen Rawytee Ramroop in an interview with Newsday.

Since capturing the crown in 2024, she has graced stages across Trinidad and Tobago Canada and Suriname, spreading joy and positivity through her music.

A highlight of her journey has been the personal growth it inspired. “This journey has taught me to remain humble, kind, and caring. A title cannot define my character. Humility and simplicity speak volumes, and I always strive to be a better version of myself each day,” she said.

Her latest single, Take One, produced by Zaheer “Big Rich” Khan, encapsulates this ethos. Released on December 27, the heartfelt track is a call to cherish life’s fleeting moments. In just days, Take One amassed over 100,000 views on West Indian Chutney Music. Its message resonates deeply with Ramroop, who lost her only brother during the covid19 pandemic.

“Life is unpredictable,” she reflected. “Take One is about spreading love, positivity, and cherishing every memory. This song has resonated with so many people and I am thankful and blessed that it has been getting so much love…I am really happy about that. There are many homes where people have lost loved ones so the lyrical content really hits homes like that – including mine. Performing that song was really emotional.”

The song features keyboardists Adesh Sahadeo and Kishore “Wizzy” Ramdath, tabla player Srishti Ramdass and background vocalist, Tanya Rawlinson.

The accompanying music video, directed by Dinesh Maharaj of Enhanced Media, features children and musical icons like Drupatee Ramgoonai, Rakesh Yankaran, Edwin “Crazy” Ayoung, along with artistes Indar Kanhai, Nigel Gobin, Satnarine Ragoo, Anuradha Hansraj, and Reehanna Gopaul.

In true Ramroop fashion, the song veers away from the typical themes of alcohol and infidelity that often dominate the chutney soca genre.

“You won’t hear me singing about alcohol or about being unfaithful. Take One offers a different perspective – whether it’s cow’s milk, coconut water, or fresh vegetables, it’s about appreciating life’s simple pleasures. It was all about something different. With our deep lyrical content, we had to stick on that path with where we did not swerve to that alcohol concept. We don’t want to keep on that path where we are always thrown stones for negative lyrics.”

On working with so many artistes on the video, Ramroop said, “It was so phenomenal – nobody hesitated – everyone came with a good heart and we had fun on that farm – it was so beautiful. Working with icons from the industry was phenomenal – they are the legends that I look up at and who I have learnt so much from so thank you to them and all the artistes who have been part of my production as well.”

Two shoots were done on that day – one with the artistes and one with a group of children. Speaking on having the children in the video Ramroop said, “You know sometimes when you are surrounded by positivity, positive things happen. I remember trying to get the children and I was thinking ‘Who can I call?’. I must say thanks to Akash Kissoon for making one single phone call and getting the children. Every child there on that video was so eager and so happy to be a part of the video. I felt so blessed and so acknowledged, so loved, so appreciated and so emotional because when you can have to have a positive impact on little children like that gives me a sense of comfort and of contentment…telling myself that I am doing something right. This is what I want to continue to project.”

As she looks ahead to 2025, Ramroop is focused on continuing her journey of inspiration. With the monumental 30th edition of the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition on March 1 at Skinner Park, she is ready to defend her crown.

“It is definitely going to be a night to remember for all the artistes because everyone is going there to shine in their own way and I want to wish each and every one best of luck from now – let us all go and shine on that stage and embrace each other as well.”

New collaborations and projects are also on the horizon. While details remain under wraps, Ramroop promises her fans “positive music that spreads joy and makes them dance.” She believes music has a unique power to heal and inspire. “Lyrics have to be positive and strong,” she said.

Balancing her roles as an artist, mother, and public servant, Ramroop credits her resilience, faith, and the unwavering support of her family, fans, and corporate sponsors. “Thank you for believing in me. I promise to keep striving to be the best version of myself,” she said, expressing gratitude to sponsors like Tropikist Beach Hotel and Resort, Modern Electrical Supplies Ltd, and Xclusive Lighting & Décor.

Asked about his thoughts on this new production, Big Rich told Newsday that he is in love with the song. “In the past year I lost my Dad and this song really touched a nerve. Very few songs have that effect on me.”

So how have others in his industry reacted to the song? Khan said, “In a dog-eat-dog world, it was a pleasant surprise to see other artistes commenting positively on the song – very rare but a beautiful thing when you see others, even from different recording studios complementing your song. That’s when you know you have something special.”

As for what sort of effort went into producing Take One, Big Rich said, “You’d be surprise to know, very little. My crew from the Pungalunk’s Factory is like family, no matter when I call on them or what favours I may ask of them, they are always willing to accommodate me even though my request may be outlandish at times. When they heard it was for Rawytee, they all cleared their schedules and jumped on board. When you live good with people, it is easy for them to say yes.”