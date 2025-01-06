Building 13 prison raid successful, says commissioner

Prisoners exercise in the general area of the remand section of the maximum security prison in Arouca. - File photo

PRISON Commissioner Carlos Corraspe says the raid on Building 13 at the Maximum Security Prison on Golden Grove Road in Arouca, on January 2 was a routine joint exercise, which he considered successful.

Corraspe spoke to Newsday by phone on January 6 and said a number of items were confiscated, though he did not give much details.

"Some items were found that are prohibited and unauthorised. I don't want to go into the specifics, but the items were located."

When pressed for the number of items found, Corraspe said, "It was a sufficient number for us to say it a successful search."

Building 13 at the Maximum Security Prison houses prisoners who are "high-profile" and "high risk."

He said the prison service continued to carry out its function in the criminal justice system.

"These exercises are aimed at public safety. If we are speaking specifically about (unauthorised) cellphones, these can be used to cause harm and hurt to the public.

"The confiscation and exercises such as these reduce that possibility.

Newsday also tried to contact DCP Suzette Martin by phone on January 6 to get the police perspective of the operation, but was unsuccessful.