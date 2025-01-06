As first term of new year starts...Parents at ease despite SoE

PUT IT ON: Adeisha Elcock gives a schoolbag to her daughter Linelle Martin at the Arima Girls Government Primary School on January 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

AFTER an almost three-week break, thousands of children returned to school on January 6, for the start of the first term of this year.

When Newsday visited the Arima Girls RC, Arima Girls' Government Primary and the Arima Boys RC schools, the compounds were bustling with activity as parents bade goodbye with hugs and kisses as they dropped their children off.

When Newsday spoke to some parents they expressed mixed views about the resumption of the school year given that it coincided with a state of emergency (SoE).

Despite last year’s record-high murder toll of 624 and the SoE, all parents we spoke with, said they were confident that their children’s schools still remained a safe environment for learning.

“This school (Arima Girls RC) is a safe school because the security always looks out for the children,” said Akil Norega.

>

“And there hasn't been any incidents that I know of since my daughter has been going here. I think it’s a good school and I feel comfortable."

When asked his thoughts about the SoE’s effect on crime, Norega expressed confidence that the measures would yield results.

“It will help. They need to deal with bad influences around and let the children know to avoid certain things and people will be more vigilant.”

Ashley Calderon whose daughter attends the same school had a similar sense of reassurance.

“I don’t have any concerns when it comes to my daughter and school because her teacher does not play. Her teacher is a very serious one and she protects her little ones every day and I love that about her.”

Reesa Khan said while she has some concerns about crime it does not deter her or her daughter from their daily routine.

“Every single day as soon as she dismisses school she’s in after-care. And as soon as I finish work, I go collect her and head straight home. That’s just our way of staying out of any danger.”

>

Although Steven Freeman had mixed emotions about his daughter returning to school he was still in high spirits.

“The anxiety got the better of me a little bit but we will get through. It’s for her to learn and I’m just doing the right thing as a parent, as a single parent, I am doing my part.”

When asked his opinions on the SoE, he said, “I don’t study that too much. We just have to ask God for guidance and protection and we will see it through.”