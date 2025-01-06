3 arrested, rifles seized

THREE people were arrested, two rifles and quantities of ammunition were seized by officers during ongoing state of emergency operations in the Eastern, Port of Spain, and North-Eastern Divisions on January 4, police have advised.

In a release, police said officers of the Valencia CID held an exercise between 4-7 pm on January 4, which included members of the Special Operations Unit, the Warrant Section and the Valencia Police Station.

The release said officers went to Cuber Street, Valencia, where they searched a bushy area and found one high-powered rifle and 20 rounds of 5.56 ammunition along with a quantity of cannabis.

Two male suspects, a 25-year-old and a 24-year-old, both of Valencia, were arrested.

In the Port of Spain and North Eastern Divisions, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force on January 4, went to the home of a female suspect in Morvant where they found a rifle and a magazine loaded with 26 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested.