Torion keeps family’s steelpan legacy alive

Torion Titus, who plays for the single pan band Stereonettes, with pan-playing family: mother Dianna Pierre, 16-year-old Esther Arvelay and brother Jaheim Pierre at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, on January 2. - Faith Ayoung

TEN-YEAR-OLD Torion Titus is following in his family’s footsteps, keeping their legacy of playing the steelpan alive.

He is currently a standard three student at the La Horquetta North Government Primary School.

He started playing pan at age seven after being gifted one – a tenor – by his mother, Dianna Pierre.

Several members of his family have played steelpan “all over the world,” Pierre said.

They have also played for steelbands including Desperadoes Steel Orchestra, Phase II Pan Groove, Katzenjammers, Defence Force Steel Orchestra, among others.

Torion told Newsday Kids, “I started off on YouTube … I searched for songs I wanted to learn (like) Oh Come All Ye Faithful and I Can’t Fall In Love With You.

He said it was tricky at first but he started getting the hang of it after two weeks of practising.

He then began in-person classes with Kurt Robertson of the La Horquetta Pan Academy.

Torion said he prefers being taught by Robertson because he is patient and kind.

“He always practices the different parts with us until we get it.”

He had classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. He also learnt to read music there.

He has performed at concerts and other formal events and made his Panorama debut in 2024.

He participated in the single-pan small band category with the Pan Stereonettes.

It was good. I had fun and they made me play up in the front.”

They played Small Pin by Becket, which he said is his favourite song to play on the steelpan.

He said he was a bit nervous performing in front of that many people, despite having played for large audiences before. This time was different, he said.

But he can’t wait to perform at Panorama again, which he will be doing this year.

On local pannists he admires, he said Joshua “D Pan Man” Regrello, who recently set a world record of playing the steelpan for over 30 hours.

“I watched it (live on social media) and he was doing really good.”

Although he has only played the tenor pan so far, Torion said he wants to try double seconds someday as well.

He also said he hopes more young people learn to play the steelpan.