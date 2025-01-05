Relative pleads: Allow Morris-Julian's family to grieve in peace

From right, Daniel Julian, the widower of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and other relatives at the funeral service of Morris-Julian and two of their children Xianne Julian, and Jesiah Julian at the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arim, on January 2. - Ayanna Kinsale

WITH the loss of his wife and two children, his injuries and the media scrutiny surrounding the fire that irrevocably changed his life, Daniel Julian, the widower of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian is in pain physically, emotionally and mentally.

Speaking to Newsday on behalf of the family via phone on January 3, Morris-Julian’s uncle, James Purcell, said Julian needed time and support to recuperate.

Morris-Julian and two of her children, Xianne, 25, and Jesiah, six, died in an early-morning fire on December 16 at their Farfan Street, Arima home.

Julian, was injured trying to rescue the children from the fire and was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Arima hospital. He was moved to a high dependency unit on December 18 and discharged on December 20.

Morris-Julian’s other two children, Ixia, 17, and Anya, 21, and her sister escaped without injury.

>

The funeral of Morris-Julian, who was also Minister in the Ministry of Education, Xianne and Jesiah was held at the Santa Rosa RC Church, Arima, on January 2. Morris-Julian and Jesiah were buried in the same casket at the nearby Santa Rosa cemetery.

Purcell said the family was rallying behind Julian, but the funeral was very difficult for him.

He explained while Julian was out of danger, he was in constant pain. At times he has to be sedated so he could sleep, Purcell said.

Owing to his injuries, he could not attend the burial or even be hugged.

Purcell said the erroneous reports surrounding Julian and the fire was disturbing to him and the family. And he expressed disappointment in the traditional media for publishing or broadcasting “false news” when the incident happened.

“Some people said he died. Others said he didn’t get any injuries. They asked how come he didn’t save his wife and children. There was a whole lot of crap.

“Of course it affected him. You lost your wife and children in a tragic situation and people spreading all sorts of lies!”

He said the surviving children were young and appeared to be strong but they were traumatised. He said they had constant support and he believed they would eventually be fine, but arrangements were being made for them to receive counselling.

He added that Morris-Julian’s mother was a “pillar of strength” during the funeral, but she too “had her moments.”

>

“We are coping – some not too well, some a little better than others, but none of us are good right now. And seeing the coffins going in the grave, it was like the reality hit us that it really happened. It was like a dream we hoped to get awakened from.

“It’s very overwhelming. We had no Christmas and our new year started with us burying our loved ones. At this point we just want to grieve in peace.”

Acting Chief Fire Officer Andy Hutchinson confirmed the Fire Service completed its investigation into the fire and, on December 31, submitted its findings to the three-member committee appointed by the state to investigate the matter.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds appointed the team on December 20. He gave the team, which comprised the former head of the fire service Roosevelt Bruce, chairman of the Occupational Safety and Health Authority Curt Cadette and attorney Ashtie Mahabir of the Ministry of the Attorney General, a two-week deadline, which ended on January 3.

Hutchinson said the matter was under investigation and so could not speak to any of the findings.