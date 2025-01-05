Police arrest 2, seize gel blaster guns in Cunupia shooting

POLICE arrested two men and seized two gel blaster guns after a police-involved shooting in Cunupia on December 5.

The incident took place at Brian Avenue, Chin Chin Estate at around 12.20 am.

According to a police report, officers responded to a tip about six armed men in the area. During the operation, they encountered two men dressed in dark clothing, one wearing a skull mask, allegedly running towards them with weapons resembling firearms.

Despite being ordered to drop their weapons, one of the men reportedly fired at the police.

In line with the police service’s use of force policy, an officer fired six shots, subduing the men, who were then arrested. The seized gel blaster guns, designed to shoot water-filled pellets, closely resembled real firearms.

During the operation, a 17-year-old attending a nearby house party suffered a head injury. He was treated at the Chaguanas Health Facility and later discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Complex.

The scene was processed by CSI personnel, who recovered six 9mm casings and one projectile. One officer also received medical attention for minor injuries.

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher had issued a caution on December 28, 2024, against the misuse of gel blasters. She emphasised that although marketed as toys, gel blasters resembling firearms are prohibited in public spaces owing to their potential to cause panic or harm.

Harewood-Christopher warned that using imitation weapons to threaten, intimidate, or harm others constitutes a criminal offence. She urged parents to supervise children and reiterated that police have been directed to take immediate action against misuse of such items.

"The public is reminded that using any item, whether real or imitation, to threaten, intimidate, or harm others constitutes a criminal offence under the laws of Trinidad and Tobago," she said.