Former minister, IDA: Timing of PM's resignation bad

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at a press conference in Tobago on January 3. -

FORMER PNM minister Mariano Browne has questioned the timing of the Prime Minister’s announcement of his decision to quit electoral politics at this time.

During a news conference at the Central Administrative Services – Tobago, Scarborough, Tobago, on January 3, Dr Rowley announced his departure from electoral politics, saying he will step down as prime minister before the end of the parliamentary term and will not seek re-election as the candidate for the Diego Martin West constituency, which he has represented in the Parliament since 1991.

Rowley has served two terms as prime minister, from 2015-2020 and 2020-2025.

The announcement preceded the PNM’s screening of candidates for the Tobago East and West constituencies on January 4 and today’s start of a two-day parliamentary retreat at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands.

Browne, who served as minister in the Ministry of Finance and Minister of Trade in the former Patrick Manning administration, said Rowley’s timing was bad.

>

He believes his decision to step down, in the run-up to a general election, has left a void in the party.

“The timing is bad. But it is clear that he has been thinking about it for some time. It is not the first time he has said it. It’s the first time he’s been so positive about it.”

Browne, who is the CEO of the Arthur Lok Jack School of Business, recalled in the 2020 general election, Rowley did indicate that if things hadn’t gone his way, he would step down.

“So maybe he feels if the prospects aren’t good, it’s better to give the party a chance to solve its issues.”

He added, “But it creates a problem because in the middle of an election year, if you are not going to lead the party, somebody has to and what is required is that the party rally around that person.

“So if he had to make that decision, it would have been better if he made it earlier and that the party convention could have gone ahead and selected somebody on that score.”

Browne said if Rowley is going to anoint someone to take his position, “it is going to be very difficult for the party to coalesce around that person and if they lose, that party is going to be ousted immediately after the election. So the timing could have been better and the methodology could have been clearer.”

The Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) also questioned the timing of the PM’s announcement.

In a statement, the party said, “This announcement, coming on the eve of an election, raises questions about its timing.”

>

It asked, “Is this a genuine step towards closing a chapter in his political journey or is it a calculated move to distract from the pressing issues our nation faces, such as the escalating crime rate and the state of emergency?”

The government declared a state of emergency on December 30, to deal with an unprecedented threat to public safety from gang violence.

The IDA said Rowley has displayed “a knack for redirecting national focus, a skill often used to evade accountability for tough political decisions.”

The party added, “The PNM’s style of politics, rooted in control, dominance, dependence and fear, no longer serves the needs of a rapidly evolving society. Such an approach, increasingly disconnected from the realities of modern governance, has hindered progress, leaving our people vulnerable to underdevelopment with a failing economy and societal stagnation.

“The world is changing and nations must adapt. In TT, the key to advancement lies not in autocratic governance but in community empowerment – liberating people to take control of their destinies and levelling the playing field for all.”

The IDA said despite having two prime ministers with Tobagonian roots – Rowley and the late ANR Robinson – the island has not seen its needs adequately addressed.

“The ongoing struggle for autonomy remains a glaring reminder that leaving our destinies to the discretion of one man or one party is a flawed strategy. Tobago’s future lies in electing leaders who are aligned solely with the interests of the island and not with any central government parties, which will allow them the freedom to fight tirelessly in Parliament with the full backing of Tobagonians.”

The party argued it is only through this new approach can Tobago hope to secure the autonomy and development the island deserves.

“This is the new approach of the IDA that is committed to being the institution that will take Tobago forward.”

>

The IDA wished Rowley peace and fulfilment.

“His departure underscores the urgency of a new kind of politics – one that empowers people, champions fairness and delivers tangible results for all citizens.”