Former Arima mayor: Name cultural centre after Morris-Julian

FORMER Arima mayor and former Arima MP Ashton Ford wants a facility to be named after Lisa Morris-Julian.

However, Communication Minister Symon de Nobriga said that conversation has not yet been had at this emotive time. He said the best tribute to her would be to live our lives the way she did in service to others.

Ford made a call in his tribute at the funeral at Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima on January 2.

"In recent times, Lisa had intentions of advocating for the construction of a multi-purpose centre that would cater for the arts, museum, gym and library and she even pointed out the parcel of land to me for such an important structure in Arima," Ford said.

"The family and I agree that should the project see the light of day we would be happy if it were named Lisa Morris-Julian Centre."

Arima former deputy mayor Cagney Casimire after the funeral told Newsday, "I'm sure the mayor, corporation and council will do something to make sure she is remembered, especially in the D'Abadie/O'Meara community. I'm sure the council will take immediate steps to be able to recognise her.

"I think the best recognition we could give to Lisa is to remember the work she would have committed to in terms of helping people of all areas and backgrounds."

He said she was a fierce advocate for the PNM and for communities.

"I remember when she launched the community protection programme for the police and she was adamant communities be protected and that we must fight against crime. So in terms of how we live in safety in the eastern communities, that is something that I think we could remember by – trying to contribute towards eradicating crime and to live better lives in the community." Casimire said Morris-Julian was a family-person.

"As a family person, you would want to do something that pertains to family." He reckoned the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Community Development and Culture might wish to contribute towards some programmes in her memory.

De Nobriga said told Newsday on January 3 that he not been part of any such discussion. He did not think it should be discussed in the immediate aftermath and emotion of what had been an extremely distressing time (in mourning the loss of Morris-Julian.) De Nobriga said it must first be discussed with her family.

"I think the greatest testament to Lisa is to live the way she lived, with a focus on service and on people."

Morris-Julian and two of her children perished in a fire at their home on Farfan Street, Arima on December 16.