8 arrested as police break up car theft ring in Princes Town

Eight people are now in custody after police broke up a car theft ring in Princes Town on Saturday night.

Details on the nature of the bust are still forthcoming, but Assistant Commissioner of Police for South Central Wayne Mystar told reporters on Sunday the arrests were a "major breakthrough."

"We are seeing a major breakthrough in a car stealing ring. So those eight persons would be critical in our investigations that would link us to several...larceny of motor vehicles."

He said Toyota Fielder wagons and Nissan Tiidas are some of the main vehicles being stolen within his policing area.

Meanwhile, he said the police are conducting investigations into a video circulating online showing a man cutting the head off a dog on what appeared to be High Street, San Fernando.

"That came to our attention and we know that cruelty to animals is an offence and that matter, as we speak, is being investigated and I'm almost certain that justice will be forthcoming."

He continued: "It is clear in the law that cruelty to animals is an offence and we're asking persons to exercise that care and control."

Central Division officers are also trying to identify an elderly man who was found dead along LaQuesa Road, Freeport. Initial reports said a 54-year-old auto straightener was driving along the roadway when he noticed the body, face down and partially submerged on the side of the roadway. A district medical officer visited the scene and did not see any marks of violence or foul play on the body. An autopsy has been ordered.