$25k in puncheon rum stolen from Angostura warehouse

- File photo

A pallet of Forres Park Puncheon Rum valued at approximately $25,000 has been reported stolen from the Angostura Ltd warehouse.

According to police reports, the theft was discovered during an end-of-year stock check on January 1, and a report was made to the police.

The pallet, containing 50 boxes with 24 bottles of 375ml rum each, was last accounted for during a pre-stock check on December 28. The warehouse is open only during weekday business hours.

Investigators visited the warehouse on January 4.

CCTV footage of the area was obtained as part of the investigation and police are expected to return to the warehouse.

Investigations are ongoing.