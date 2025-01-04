Valencia man shot outside home in midnight attack

- File photo

A Valencia man was shot outside his home shortly after midnight on January 3 and taken to hospital for treatment.

The 25-year-old victim told investigators he was in the gallery of his KP Lands house around 12.15 am when he saw two masked men approaching his fence, armed with what appeared to be guns.

The man attempted to run for safety but was shot in the right leg. He managed to get inside his house and lock the doors, police said. The attackers fled after the shooting.

The victim was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital by a relative where he was treated and warded in a stable condition.

Crime scene investigators recovered eight spent nine-millimetre shells at the victim's home.

>

Enquiries are continuing.