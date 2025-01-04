PM on fears of police abuse of power during SoE: 'Don't shield rogue colleagues'

Police officers on patrol in Aranjuez recently. FILE PHOTO -

THE Prime Minister has appealed to police officers to expose colleagues who are engaging in criminal activities.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday at the Office of the Prime Minister, Central Administrative Services in Tobago, Dr Rowley also said officers of state will be supported by government – following the murder of prosecutor Randall, that he will not fire Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, and is confident the state of emergency (SoE) declared on December 30 will achieve its intended targets.

The media asked Rowley about police officers potentially abusing the powers granted to them under the SoE or the potential for some officers to provide police uniforms to criminals to grant them freedom to operate while the SoE is in effect.

He said, "Today I want to appeal to the decent, law-abiding police officers of all ranks, to not tolerate within the ranks of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, officers who are unfit for they job that they hold."

Rowley gave the same advice to these officers as he gives to members of the public who have knowledge about crime taking place.

>

"The same way that we say to the public, if you see something, say something. I would say to the officers themselves today. If you know something, say something."

He said, "Those particular officers to whom reference is made (about being allegedly involved in criminal activities), they are just as unwanted in this society as the criminals with the guns."

These rogue officers, Rowley continued, destroys the public's trust in the police and prevents the public from cooperating with the police to curb crime.

"If rogue officers destroy that trust as they have been doing, then it makes the work of the police officer harder and even puts their lives at risk."

He repeated it is mathematically and logistically impossible for 8,000 police officers to monitor 1.3 million people and be there "at the time when a criminal challenges you.

SUPPORT FOR STATE OFFICERS

Commenting on the Old Year's Day murder of prosecuting attorney Randall Hector, after a church service in Port of Spain, which occurred one day after the SoE was declared, Rowley said, "This is a very serious development in TT but it is not something that has not happened before."

He recalled the murder of former attorney general Selwyn Richardson at his Cascade home in June 1995. "Up to this day...government come...government go...nobody knows who did it or what the motive was."

Rowley said there have been instances where witnesses have been injured or killed because criminals have no respect for the law.

>

He disagreed with the view of some people that because there is a state of emergency, police should have known about any threat against Hector and could have prevented his murder.

"I want to say to all the officers of state today...as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago...the government of TT will provide all the reasonable support for all the officers of state to ensure that the rule of law prevails in TT."

Rowley said this is the government's commitment.

"I want to say to the officers who feel so threatened, wherever you are. Take comfort in the fact, that we have done this before successfully."

He used government's response to the covid pandemic to support his argument. Rowley said medical personnel stayed the course in the pandemic to protect the population.

"I hold that out to every officer as representing the resilience of the people of TT."

Rowley refused to be drawn into any debate about whether the SoE reflected a failure by Harewood-Christopher to deal with crime and whether she should be fired as CoP.

"I, as prime minister of this country...might be the only person in this country who has not had the option to not support the CoP." Rowley said this holds regardless of who is CoP. "I am required to support the CoP who is in office."

He added he would be publicly criticised by many people if he personally attempted to fire any CoP.

>

Rowley highlighted examples of governments in other countries that assume police powers and detain their opponents without due process.

"What we have agreed to be governed by is a suite of laws that does not allow that. We do not have an executive president that has that range of power to do something like that."

He claimed in one American city, the mayor can summarily dismiss a CoP. "That cannot happen in TT under our laws."

Rowley repeated his concern that some existing laws give criminals "a fair and too much of a fair chance to succeed."

He also recalled problems government experienced in the past, trying to convince the opposition to support tough anti-gang legislation.

"Even after it was passed in the Parliament, where all the parliamentarians agreed to how the law should be shaped, it goes to the court and then the police can't act because the court is saying we don't agree as to how this should be."

Rowley noted recent comments by Harewood-Christopher about this.

"These are constraints of the democratic society of TT and many people make comments outside of those considerations." He had advice for people who want him to fire Harewood-Christopher. "Don't look to the prime minister to fire her."

HOPE FOR DECREASE

>

IN GUN VIOLENCE

Rowley said he hoped the SoE will lead to a suppression of the levels of violent crime, especially involving the use of firearms.

Rowley supported statements made by acting Attorney General Stuart Young and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds at a news conference on December 30, that the SoE was called to deal with intelligence from the police about reprisal killings by gangs on a large scale, using illegal high-powered firearms.

He dismissed any suggestions that he was not involved in the decision to declare the SoE or that government was slow to respond to violent crime. "The government has acted and acted decisively."

He said, "We always had the option of using a SoE to give the law enforcement officers, by that I mean the police in particular, that ample advantage that they don't have."

The criminals, Rowley continued, will take every advantage available to them.

"In many instances, timing is of the essence."

He said the police often express concern about the inability to move quickly when they get information "especially when lives are a risk."

The objective of the SoE, he continued, was to give law enforcement authority greater ability to deal with criminal elements while ensuring no disruption to the economy. He was confident this would happen.

>

Rowley defended the reasons for no curfew with the SoE.

He said this could decimate small and medium businesses which operate outside of the regular 8 am-4 pm period that big business operates in.

Rowley promised there will be further action against criminals when the SoE is over. While he provided no details, Rowley hinted one of those actions included strengthening of naval assets.

He said some vessels have been undergoing maintenance work in Suriname and others have returned after being serviced there.

With the SoE in effect for 15 days, starting December 30, Rowley promised government will adhere to the law which requires the House of Representatives to sit within this time to discuss the merits of the SoE and decide if an extension is needed.

"We have 15 days in which to go to the Parliament because we still remain a country under law." He added that if the Parliament is not convinced about the merits of the SoE, it will end.

"Fear not. We are not changing the foundation of our jurisprudence or permanently removing the fundamental rights and freedom of our citizens.

Rowley said, "Desperate circumstances have caused us to take this action and it is an action that is provided for under law, the law is the Constitution." He rejected any claim the SoE would be used to target government's political opponents.

"It gives no superior authority to anybody in the Cabinet or any political party." Rowley said, "That argument has no real basis in a society like TT."

He was unfazed by legal action taken by social activist Vishal Persad, challenging portions of the Emergency Powers Regulations 2024, enacted during the SoE. Rowley expected the state's legal machinery would respond accordingly.