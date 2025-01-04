Griffith: 'Mature' Rowley making history

NTA political leader Gary Griffith. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

POLITICAL leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith offered rare words of praise for Dr Rowley after his announcement that he will resign as Prime Minister before the end of the legal limit of his current term.

Griffith has been one of Rowley’s fiercest critics after his stint as police commissioner (CoP) ended in 2021.

The duo have since shared a contentious relationship with Griffith accusing Rowley of improperly interfering in the selection process for the CoP post.

Griffith’s contract as CoP was not renewed after Rowley raised concerns of allegations of impropriety within the operations of the police service during Griffith’s tenure.

But, in a rare moment of praise, Griffith thanked Rowley for his service to Trinidad and Tobago, on January 3.

“He’s spent almost half a century serving the country and on behalf of the NTA, we wish to thank him for his service. It obviously has not been an easy road for any politician to be serving for so long.”

He said while he and Rowley had their disagreements, their working relationship was always professional.

“We had a very strong relationship, a good working relationship for most of the period when I was commissioner of police and even minister of national security when he was opposition leader. We are two very headstrong individuals. So obviously we also had certain clashes.”

He praised Rowley for putting aside political differences when it mattered.

“What strikes me is when my wife was diagnosed with cancer, he immediately contacted me. He voiced his well wishes and offered his prayers on behalf of himself and his wife, which was very mature of him.”

He contrasted Rowley’s approach with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

“Another political leader who has never once contacted my wife. And my wife was actually a senator in her government. That says a lot about personalities.”

Griffith noted Rowley has made history by becoming the first sitting prime Minister to demit office willingly.

“What is also interesting is that he has been a prime minister who has been successful for ten years, winning every election and he has resigned, whilst there’s another political leader who has been losing every election for the last ten years and she intends to remain. So it looks very interesting.”

