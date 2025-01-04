3 UNC MPs weigh-in on PM's announcement to quit politics

Naparima MP Rodney Charles. -

TWO UNC MPs – Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne and Naparima MP Rodney Charles – expressed their respect for the Prime Minister's decision to bow out of politics before this year's general elections. However, a third MP, Dr Roodal Moonilal's response was: "Good riddance!"

At a post-Cabinet briefing in Tobago earlier on January 3, Dr Rowley said 45 years had been a long time in politics including having had to lead TT through the covid19 pandemic. He vowed, "Before the end of the legal limits of this term, I will resign this (PM) office and go off to my family."

Charles has long said he would not seek re-election and had been part of a UNC faction insisting the party held national executive elections.

Via WhatsApp, he told Newsday that in his New Year's address, he had called for "a seamless generational transfer of leadership" in TT to unearth and mentor the abundant intellectual, transformational, ethical, business and political skills resident in our youth.

He said, "Too often, our leaders hold on to power way past their expiry dates, departing politics sadly either in ignominy or in a casket. That has unfortunately been the history of politics in TT since 1956.

"Dr Rowley has heeded my suggestion and done the right thing by announcing his imminent departure from local politics."

Charles said Rowley's most pressing task now, if he wishes to put country before self, is to engineer a process that will deliver the best and brightest to lead the PNM from among the many contenders.

"That process hopefully will be fully transparent.

"If Dr Rowley can achieve that, he will have left an important legacy by incorporating succession planning in our political discourse and practice."

Charles hoped for a similar development within the Opposition.

"It is now my hope that my political leader Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar will do the necessary introspection and realise that she must do right by TT in general and more so by the 300,000 plus UNC supporters who have reposed their faith in her."

Haynes-Alleyne's first thoughts were to thank Rowley for giving TT 45 years of political service, a period she said was equivalent to her entire life.

"As a person who is in national service, (I can say) it is not an easy job."

She said it signalled a major turning point in Caricom and Commonwealth politics to see a sitting prime minister declare he was not going back up for re-election.

"As a student of political science, it bodes well for our young democracy.

"It has certainly added new dynamics to politics in 2025 and beyond.

"I think now more than ever it is up to the people of TT to take a good look at TT politics and decide what we want to see a nation going forward – what types of politics, what type of statements you want to see from persons seeking political office.

"But certainly it is starting news, but interesting times (are) ahead."

Newsday asked if the PM should have waited in making his announcement, as the state of emergency (SoE) had now begun. Did his remarks make the Government look week, at a crucial time? Haynes-Alleyne said, "It is an interesting political dynamic.

"Typically what you have happening when there is an SoE, rampant crime, etcetera, persons tend to call for the 'head'. You have heard it time and time again, 'Rowley must go!'

"Now I don't think that is his impetus for stepping aside, but he has certainly removed a talking point from the national discourse."

She said Rowley has given the PNM a chance to evolve beyond its present iteration. "It will certainly make for an interesting 2025."

Did Rowley's announcement weaken the image of the PNM?

Haynes-Alleyne replied, "What happens next for the PNM is a matter of how they handle the replacement of their leader and I think that will be the instrumental factor – the election process and how inclusive and how democratic it is. This is what will make a difference.

"If you look at the political history of TT, never has a leader of a major political party just said 'I have completed my tenure of service' and made way for what is next.

"Certainly I would want to think he should be congratulated for that."

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal gave a contrasting perspective on Rowley's pending exit to Newsday via WhatsApp.

"Good riddance! We have to survive a few weeks again. There is nothing else to destroy. It is not the end of an era; it is the end of many errors!"