WASA: Rain affecting facilities in Trinidad, Tobago

WASA's Caroni water treatment plant. - File photo

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said overnight rainfall continues to affect operations at some of its surface water treatment facilities, while others have been returned to service.

In a release on January 3, WASA listed the facilities which were awaiting clearing of river conditions to restart operations. These were located in north Trinidad as well as Tobago.

It said the communities of Toco and Balandra are being affected by the Tompire facility and Matura by the Matura facility.

Parts of Valencia are being affected by the Quare facility, and parts of Arima, Pinto Road, Mt Pleasant and Calvary Hill are being affected by the Guanapo facility.

Santa Rosa Heights, Pinto Road, parts of Tumpuna Road and Valencia are being affected by the Aripo Facility.

The La Pastora facility, which was affecting La Pastora and Lopinot, has been returned to service.

The Caura facility, which was affecting El Dorado, Tacarigua and parts of Tunapuna has been returned to service, as have the Acono and L&N facilities, which were both affecting parts of Maracas, St Joseph.

In Tobago, three facilities are awaiting clearing of river conditions to restart operations.

The Hillsborough West facility is affecting the communities of Hope, John Dial, Bacolet and Scarborough.

The Richmond facility is affecting Roxborough and Goodwood and the Highlands Road facility is affecting the communities of Moriah, Upper Golden Lane and Mason Hall.