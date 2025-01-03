TTFA gets $6.8m for World Cup qualifying campaign

TTFA president Kieron Edwards, left, receives a cheque from the Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, second from left, deputy permanent secretary Beverly Reid Samuel and head of the Sport Development Unit at SporTT Justin Latapy-George. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has received a cheque worth $6.8 million towards preparing the Soca Warriors for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Ministry of Sport and Community Development made a commitment to the team in November that they would receive US $2 million over a two-year period. After the first payment, another one million is expected to be distributed in 2026.

On January 2, the TTFA received the first payment.

A Sport Company of TT media release said, "The Honourable Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, deputy permanent secretary Beverly Reid-Samuel and head of the sport development unit at SporTT Justin Latapy-George presented a $6.8 million TT cheque to the TTFA president Kieron Edwards to support the men’s national football team 2024 to 2025 (year one) journey to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the USA."

The Soca Warriors will resume the World Cup qualification campaign against St Kitts and Nevis and Costa Rica in June 2025.

>

"Let’s rally behind our team as they aim for glory on the world stage," the release said.