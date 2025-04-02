TT U17 women battle El Salvador after 'nervy' 3-0 loss to US

Trinidad and Tobago's Rori Gittens screens the ball from her US rival in a Concacaf U17 Women's Qualifier at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, March 31. - Photos courtesy TTFA

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s Under-17 football team are aiming to bounce back from a 3-0 loss against defending champions USA in their opening 2025 Concacaf Women’s U17 Qualifier, on March 31, when they meet El Salvador at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, on April 2, from 7 pm.

The young Women Warriors had a tough time holding off aggressive 2024 winners USA, and must produce better showings in their two remaining matches if they are to have the slightest chance of topping Group C, or finishing as the best runner-up from all three groups, to advance to the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

TT did well to remain goalless at the half-time break as they withstood waves of attacking play from USA’s frontline of Jaiden Rodriguez, Micayla Johnson and Charlee Siria.

But second-half goals from Ashlyn Anderson (63rd), Johnson (78th) and Chloe Sadler (90th) proved the visitors a cut above the hosts.

The loss saw TT fall to bottom of the four-team group, following a 1-1 draw between El Salvador and Honduras in the earlier match at Couva.

TT head coach Dernelle Mascall said facing the mighty US was always going to be an uphill battle.

“We knew coming into this game it was going to be a difficult – it’s USA.

"One, they’re number one at youth and senior levels. I thought the (TT) girls fought. But simple mistakes – exactly what we prepared for; knowing that central area they would come and try to penetrate. Unfortunately, we were not able to hold them for the 90 minutes, but good performance overall by the girls.”

Mascall confirmed there was some anxiety in her squad going up against the U17 world champions. She hopes that now that they’ve gotten past their biggest challenge, the team can regroup and recuperate ahead of their final two tests.

Mascall believes TT can still gain qualification.

Looking ahead to El Salvador, she said, “We stick to the objectives and focus on the performance. They had a very good performance and an unlucky result. We go home, look at what we did well and do some work with the mental coach to prepare them for the next games.

“There’s still a chance (to qualify). At the end of the day, football is played on the day. So we go out and continue to stick to our objectives and see what the Lord has in store for us.”

Mascall said the US was a welcome challenge, and if TT’s youth teams could get to face more opposition at this higher competitive level, it augurs well for the future of women’s football.

“Unlike America, we don’t play as much of these quality games, so obviously there would be a lot of nerves. Hopefully, moving forward, these are the games that we can get the girls accustomed (to).”

“Based on the game, you could see where we wanted it. The insight was there. The execution wasn’t there yet. But, overall, we do not play as much quality games, unfortunately. So the nerves were there and I think by the second game we would be all right.”

Additionally, attacking midfielder Diem Sealey and striker Giuliana Meyer made their competitive debuts for the young Women Warriors. Sealey played for 81 minutes and was replaced by Madison Campbell while Meyer came on for forward Orielle Martin in the 67th.

Mascall said she was proud of their efforts and hopes to see improved performances in the next two matches.

“They (Sealey and Meyer) bring a lot to the programme. I think they are two great finds. They were very technical on the ball against America. Sealey didn’t get too much time on the ball but she’s very technical and Myers the same. The nerves (was there) for all the players, I think next game you’ll see a little bit more from them.

“We met Honduras already and El Salvador plays very similar, so we focus on one game at a time. We go home and focus on El Salvador.”

Before TT play El Salvador on April 2, USA take on Honduras at the Couva stadium from 4 pm.