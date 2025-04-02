Adams, James shine at Fight Night 34

Fight Club's Damani Adams lands a straight left on Prodigy's Darnell Sinaswee during the title fight of Fight Night 34 at the National Cycling Velodrome, Balmain, Couva, on March 29. - Photos by Daniel Prentice

Damani Adams won the World Kickboxing Network Trinidad and Tobago national title after defeating Darnell Sinaswee in the welterweight bout at Fine Line Fight Factory’s Fight Night 34 which kicked off at the National Cycling Centre in Couva on March 29.

Adams was victorious after the he earned a majority decision, where two of the three judges agreed that he won the fight, while the third judge had it as a draw.

The title fight featured five, two-minute rounds.

In the main event, HIIT FITT's Joshua James defeated Rough House's Joshua Garcia by unanimous decision in their middleweight contest. James bettered his rival convincingly across the three, two-minute rounds.

>

The other middleweight bout saw Le Shawn Moreno get past Alex Khan by a unanimous decision.

In the welterweight, HIIT FITT's Zachary Gonzales opened the night’s events with a unanimous decision victory over Fine Line Fight Factory's Matias Hernandez while Kozo Marti and Nathan Baptiste were inseparable and battled to a draw.

In the two heavyweight bouts Joshua Cooper and Micah Espinet got past Caleb Mornex and Tevin Greenage, respectively, both by unanimous decision.

In the lone bantamweight contest, Liger Hemlee outfoxed Joshua Besson by majority decision.