Rowley: Thank you, but I am done with politics

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo

THE Prime Minister says he will not stand for re-election in 2025.

Dr Rowley made the shock announcement at a news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Central Administrative Services, in Tobago.

After recounting some of the highlights of his 45 years in public life, Rowley said he will keep the promise he made after the People's National Movement (PNM) won the August 2020 general election that he would not seek another term in office.

"Forty-five years is a long time."

Rowley said before the legal life of his administration ends, he will resign as prime minister and "go off to my family."

>

Since Rowley hinted at retiring from electoral politics five years ago, there has been speculation about who would lead the PNM.

PNM chairman Stuart Young and party general secretary Foster Cummings have been identified as potential successors to Rowley.