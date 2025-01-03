Rowley defends state of emergency

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Prime Minister has defended the decision to declare a state of emergency (SoE) on December 30.

Dr Rowley did so at a news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Central Administrative Services, in Tobago.

A signed proclamation by President Christine Kangaloo declared the SoE.

Acting Attorney General Stuart Young and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds elaborated about the SoE at a subsequent news conference at the National Security Ministry's office on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on December 30.

They said the SoE was called to deal with intelligence from the police about reprisal killings by gangs on a large scale, using illegal high-powered firearms.

Rowley supported their statements in his defence of the SoE on January 3.

"The government has acted and acted decisively."

He rejected claims from some people that he was not involved in any part of the decision.

While he was in Tobago for family and other personal matters, Rowley said matters of national security are something which he addresses regularly, no matter where he is.

He also defended the reasons for no curfew with the SoE. Rowley said the objective of the SoE was to give law enforcement authority greater ability to deal with criminal elements.

He expected this would happen and promised there would continue to be further action against criminals when the SoE is over.