Rane Blackman get 'Careless' for Carnival

Rane Blackman

US-based soca artiste Rane Blackman is reeling off the success of her single released in 2024 for Barbados’ Cropover entitled Careless

In a media release, Blackman said she never expected the single to do as well as it did, and now she is leveraging on that unexpected boost into TT Carnival. The song was produced by Barbados’ DJ Kai.

The TT-born artiste who is a member of the US military, says she takes nothing for granted. In 2024, having delivered three singles for Carnival, she made her way back to the US where she opened for Nadia Batson at her Artform event in New York City and subsequent to that, she hit the stage at Vibes with Voicey on Labor Day in New York.

Her growth over the past few years is owed in part to continued networking and strategic planning. When the opportunity arose for Blackman to enter the Bajan Cropover market, she jumped at the chance. “Careless did really well in Barbados. I worked with DJ Kai who is a well-known producer there and that really helped me to get a foot in the door with other artistes, songwriters and DJs. I really think it’s beneficial for artistes to collaborate with producers and other creatives outside of their traditional spaces.”

Her single Let We Go, on the Sass Riddim, after being road-remixed by producer and DJ Shot Master J, was picked up by someone in Spain and used in zumba choreography, which subsequently led to the song being shared and used around several countries including Germany.

“I allow my music to do what it will. My songs have always been received well outside of the traditional soca spaces,” said Blackman, adding, “Right now, Let We Go is playing hard in Korea and Japan. It feels good to know that people who do not event speak English, are enjoying my music.”

In 2024, Blackman took a leap of faith with an idea she had for a live interaction with soca music lovers around the world. She told her team she wanted to showcase the real behind the scenes of the industry of which she’s a part. She called it Behind the Soca and invited fellow creatives in the soca space to share experiences and history about being in the industry on Instagram Live, with her as a host. The show, which was initially marketed as a bi-weekly programme, took off, the release said.

“The reception has been very overwhelming. Sometimes the interviews go on for hours and it’s because the viewers are so engaged.

“The history shared by some of the artistes has been really educational for me as well,” she admitted, highlighting that she has spoken with people like songwriter Jason "Shaft" Bishop, producer David Millien of Millbeatz Music, artiste and promoter, Rome and even dancehall and soca sensation, Lady Lava.

“Since I started doing the show, I’ve had to go from twice per month to weekly because people are eager to be part of it,” she said, noting that guest requests by fellow creatives, have been consistent.

For Carnival Blackman is delivering four singles, Careless, Doh Fraid, which was produced by Nyce Nation, So Hot produced by Body Rock and Shot Master J and finally, Free Up, which was written by Shaft and produced by Keelan “Azaryah” Callender. So Ho’ has been doing really well.”

Recalling the words of the late Devon Matthews. “Devon once told me it’s the song we least expect to take off, that often surprises us.”

Blackman said, “No matter what, I’ll continue to pour my heart and soul into this music because this music is the joy that sustains so many of us, every day.”

Follow Rane Blackman @muzic_rane on Instagram.

