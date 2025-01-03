League leader Defence Force face AC PoS as TTPFL resumes

Defence Force captain Kevin Molino heads towards goal against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in their TT Premier Football League clash at the Arima Velodrome on December 26, 2024. Photo courtesy Defence Force's Instagram page. -

ACTION in the 2024/25 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season will resume on January 3. The marquee matchup of the six scheduled games will be a mouthwatering clash between defending champs AC PoS (nine points) and inaugural TTPFL winners Defence Force (12 points).

Winners of the First Citizens Knockout Cup last season, Defence Force have already laid down a marker in the current season, winning their first four matches – scoring 12 goals in their last two games in the process. From 8 pm at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation grounds in what will be the second game of a double-header, the table-topping Army/Coast Guard combination will face an AC PoS team which currently sits third on the 12-team standings.

In their last match on Boxing Day, AC PoS snapped Central FC’s perfect start to the season when they got a 2-1 win at the Arima Velodrome. And with Defence Force already looking in a no-nonsense mood to start the season, the “Capital Boys” will be hoping to halt another team’s winning streak.

In the first game of the La Horquetta double-header, hosts Terminix La Horquetta Rangers will try to land their first win of the campaign when they meet last season’s runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC (seven points) at 6 pm. Police lost their opening game of the season to Defence Force, but they have bounced back nicely since then - scoring three goals or more in their three matches since.

From 5 pm at the Arima Velodrome, 1976 FC Phoenix (six points) will play Central FC (nine points), in a battle between teams who are looking to rebound from 2-1 losses on Boxing Day. A win for Central is likely to consolidate second spot on the table.

In the second game of the velodrome double-header, the Angus Eve-coached Club Sando (five points) team will play the fourth-placed Caledonia AIA (nine points). Both teams are coming off wins, with Sando registering their first victory of the campaign with a 7-1 mauling of Eagles FC in their last fixture.

From 5 pm at the St James Police Barracks, the cellar-placed Eagles will aim to end their four-game losing streak when they face Point Fortin Civic. From 7 pm, in the second game of the St James double-header, the youthful San Juan Jabloteh will take on Prisons FC. Both teams are currently on four points apiece.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*4*4*0*0*16*4*12*12

Central FC*4*3*0*1*8*3*5*9

AC PoS*4*3*0*1*7*3*4*9

Caledonia*4*3*0*1*6*5*1*9

Police FC*4*2*1*1*13*8*5*7

1976 FC Phoenix*4*2*0*2*7*8*-1*6

Club Sando*4*1*2*1*9*4*5*5

Jabloteh*4*1*1*2*8*9*-1*4

Prisons FC*4*1*1*2*5*8*-3*4

Point Fortin Civic*4*1*0*3*3*7*-4*3

La Horquetta Rangers*4*0*1*3*5*11*-6*1

Eagles FC*4*0*0*4*2*19*-17*0