Fyzabad pensioner, 76, found dead on roadside after leaving bar

- File photo

A 76-YEAR-OLD pensioner is believed to have fallen and fatally injured his head on the edge of a concrete drain just moments after leaving a bar in Fyzabad on the night of January 2.

William Cardiff, of Richardson Trace in Pepper Village, was declared dead at the scene.

While the cause of death has not been officially confirmed, investigators suspect it was accidental.

Police sources said around 8.45 pm on January 2, Cardiff was walking along Richardson Street after leaving the bar where he had been drinking and liming.

He appeared to be intoxicated and was staggering. Witnesses saw him sitting on a concrete culvert along the roadside.

A short time later, Cardiff tried to stand up but fell to the ground. He attempted to get up again but fell face down, causing serious injuries.

Residents who saw him lying motionless called the police and an ambulance.

Emergency Health Services (EHS) personnel arrived and checked for vital signs but found none.

Cpl Ragbir and PC Collins were among the first responders. Sgts Khadaroo and Haynes and PCs Pascall and Ramdass of the South Western Division also responded and gathered evidence.

The DMO, Dr Ratiram, viewed the body and ordered it be taken to the mortuary at the San Fernando General Hospital for safekeeping, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Cpl Ragbir is leading the investigation.