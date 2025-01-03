Bleu Magic Rum partners with bouyon artist Mr Ridge

Bouyon star and Bleu Magic Rum ambassador Mr Ridge. -

Dominica's Bleu Magic rum is partnering with award-winning bouyon artist Mr Ridge.

A media release said, "Together, Bleu Magic and Ridge will bring a bold, rebellious energy to rum enthusiasts worldwide, celebrating the vibrant culture and spirit of the nature island."

Bleu Magic rum was inspired by the Maroons of Dominica. The rum embodies a "spirit of rebellion" rooted in history yet designed for modern tastes, the release said.

"As a black-owned brand in an industry dominated by titans with little connection to the Caribbean region, save for its complex colonial past, Bleu Magic stands apart as an authentic export of Dominican heritage and craftsmanship," the release said.

Mr Ridge, Caribbean Music Award (CMA) bouyon artist of the year and a cultural trailblazer, has taken Dominica's bouyon music to the world stage. Known for his infectious beats and boundary-pushing lyrics, Mr Ridge when he made his debut in 2018 and since then, has captivated audiences from Dominica to Europe and beyond, making him the perfect ambassador for Bleu Magic, the release said.

>

“I think Bleu Magic and Ridge is a great partnership because we share a similar mission: to conquer the world and promote Dominica fully. It’s exciting to represent a locally-based product with such international appeal,” Mr Ridge said in the release.

The release said his role as Bleu Magic’s ambassador reflects the brand's strategy to represent culturally by making a rum that appeals to a younger, dynamic adult demographic who value authenticity, quality and cultural connection.

The release said "rum production in the Caribbean is inextricably linked to the region’s colonial past and the transatlantic slave trade. The inspiration for Bleu Magic lies in the legacy of Dominica’s Maroons – enslaved Africans who escaped plantations and resisted oppression, carving out lives of freedom in the island’s rugged mountains."

Crafted at the Belfast Estate, where rum-making has flourished since the late 1800s, Bleu Magic said it honours this tradition while forging a bold new path. Its sleek branding, premium quality and cultural connection aim to shift old perceptions of rum, the release said.

“We wanted to create a rum that captures the essence of Dominica – its wild beauty, its rebellious spirit, and its rich history,” said Elroy Harrow, brand manager for Bleu Magic. “With Ridge as our ambassador, we’re showing the world what the Caribbean has to offer – a premium, authentic product with global appeal.”

Bleu Magic’s collaboration with Mr Ridge highlights its ambition to take Dominica’s rum industry to new heights. The partnership was launched during Dominica’s Independence celebrations, where the rum made a splash among VIPs at the World Creole Music Festival – the island's largest music event for the season, which attracts Dominicans from the diaspora as well as regional tastemakers.

“Bleu Magic is one of Dominica’s best-kept secrets,” says Harrow. “But not for long. We’re ready to introduce the world to a premium rum that reflects the soul of our island – bold, authentic, and unapologetically rebellious.”

For more info visit www.bleumagicrum.com and follow on all socials @bleumagicrum.