THA releases stinging nettle, cow itch advisories

Cnidoscolus urens, commonly known as stinging nettle. - Photo courtesy Wikimedia

THE Tobago House of Assembly's Division of Food Security, Natural Resources Environment and Sustainable Development has released separate public advisories on risks posed to the public regarding stinging nettles and cow itch.

In its first release, on January 2, the division said it wanted to sensitise the public to the dangers of the bouhmadou plant/vine, commonly referred to as stinging nettles.

The advisory said bouhmadou, whose scientific name is Cnidoscolus urens, has harmful properties and is now spreading throughout the island.

Cnidoscolus urens is a perennial tropical American stinging herb belonging to the family Euphorbiaceae. At first glance the plant resembles young pawpaw, wild ochro or wild senna.

It grows from 50-150cm (one-four feet) and has small white flowers. The entire plant is covered in stinging hairs and has been, up until recently restricted to the southwest of the island including Buccoo, Friendship and Courland.

The movement of soil from one part of the island to another, the division said, brought with it the transfer and introduction of plant species in new areas.

The stinging hairs of the bouhmadou nettle, on being touched, inject a poison into the skin which leads to great irritation that may last for several days. There is intense itching, pain and swelling. In more severe cases there is fever and vomiting, unconsciousness and sores.

Contact with the plant can also lead to cardiac and respiratory issues.

The division said if one comes in contact with bouhmadou it is strongly advised – especially in cases of sensitive skin and allergies – to seek prompt medical attention.

Bouhmadou can be destroyed by cutting and burning. But the division advised taking care to not to come in contact with the plant (it penetrates jeans and khaki clothing) or using a broad-leaf herbicide.

Care should be taken when removing soil from areas affected with bouhmadou to other areas to prevent its further dispersal.

Cow Itch advisory

The division's second release was an advisory on cow itch (Mucuna pruriens) issued by the Office of the Assistant Conservator of Forests, Department of Natural Resources and Forestry.

In release said that in view of the spate of cow-itch problems experienced during the annual fire season, which runs from December 1-June 30, it was felt an advisory was necessary to sensitise the public to the dangers of cow itch and reduce the danger to people.

The division said cow itch vines can be controlled by constantly monitoring and diligently removing the species during the rainy season rather than in the dry season. Seedlings and vines should be continually cleared and destroyed during the wet season to prevent before maturity and fruiting.

A broadleaf herbicide such as Roundup can be used to spray on the cow itch vine to kill it.

The release also said people can prevent the dispersal of cow itch by avoiding the removal of soil from areas infested with it to other areas.

Anyone who wants to burn cow itch during the fire season should apply for a fire permit from any fire station or fire guardian of the Fire Service before igniting such fires.