PowerGen celebrates 30 years in business

The Power Generation Company of Trinidad and Tobago (PowerGen) celebrated its 30th anniversary last month.

In a release, the company said it commemorated the occasion by providing 500 food hampers to needy families in several communities.

"Community has always been at the heart of what PowerGen does. Keeping the lights on is not just a job, it’s a service and the company’s social programmes are well aligned to how PowerGen relates to the communities it serves," the release said.

It added that the company has a distinctive CSR footprint in the areas of youth sport and education and has invested significantly in arts and cultural development over the years.

"The secondary schools' cricket league and the artwall installation featuring large-scale reproductions of students’ artwork previously installed along Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, are tangible testimonies to these social initiatives," it said.

PowerGen partnered with three recognised non-governmental organisations – Is There Not A Cause (ITNAC), the Living Water Community and SEWA International TT.

The company's employees also joined in the hamper distribution through PowerGen's employee volunteers’ community relations committee.

Looking ahead, PowerGen said it is poised to continue its legacy of powering the nation while uplifting the communities it serves.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring reliable electricity and making a meaningful social impact through partnerships and community outreach.

"PowerGen remains dedicated to innovating its operations, fostering youth development and championing arts and cultural initiatives – all with the guiding principle that powering the country also means empowering its people.

"This milestone anniversary not only highlights PowerGen’s heritage, but also underscores its future promise – to remain a vital force that energises and transforms communities for generations to come," the release said.