No, louder is not better at concerts

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I write to express my deep concern regarding the persistently excessive noise levels at concerts in TT.

The recent concert I attended was an overwhelming and distressing experience, with the sound volume reaching levels that were far too loud and potentially harmful for the audience.

It is particularly concerning that a significant portion of the audience comprised mature and elderly individuals, many of whom may have pre-existing hearing conditions.

Exposing them to such extreme noise levels is not only uncomfortable, but also potentially damaging to their health.

This issue of excessively loud noise at concerts is not a new one, and it is deeply troubling that it continues to be ignored. Sound engineers in the country seem to operate under the misguided notion that “louder is better,” completely disregarding the comfort and well-being of the audience.

As Carnival 2025 approaches, it is crucial that this issue be addressed proactively. Sound engineers must be held accountable for ensuring that noise levels at all events are kept within safe and comfortable limits.

For example, at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah small speaker boxes can be attached to the columns, instead of the huge boxes on the stage when the Carnival concerts are being held there.

It is time for a change in attitude and practice. Louder is not always better, and prioritising the enjoyment and safety of the audience should be paramount

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail