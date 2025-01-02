Manahambre man hospitalised after drive-by shooting

- File photo

POLICE are probing a drive-by shooting in Manahambre which left one man hospitalised in the night on January 1.

Police reports said the 36-year-old mason was liming near the bar on Corquette Street, Ste Madeleine when around 6.15 pm a gold Nissan Almera drove by.

Police said there was a gunman in the rear passenger seat who shot once at the man, hitting him in the chest.

A friend took the victim to the San Fernando General Hospital, where doctors listed him in a stable condition.