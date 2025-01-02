Girmitya Foundation art competition winners receive prizes

Glen Ramdhani, CEO of NOVO Farms presents a token to the first-place winner Samara Saroop. -

Girmitya Foundation hosted an award ceremony following the successful execution of its second art competition with the theme Indian Culinary Heritage.

Speaking at the event, the founder, Nutan Ragoobir said the theme resonates deeply with the mission of the foundation – to preserve the legacies of the Indian indentured labourers (

Girmityas) as the rich diversity of Indian cuisine has always brought people and communities together, said a media release.

The winner of the competition was Samara Saroop, followed by Cylah Duff in second place and third place was Tessanne Chase.

Larry Holder, PRO of Novo Farms, the competition’s main sponsor, extended greetings and emphasised that food holds the power to evoke memories and forge connections on various levels. He highlighted that through this art competition, they aim to celebrate and honour the cherished traditions of our ancestors.

The judging panel comprised of artists, Reynold Ramlogan, Elsa Carrington-Clarke and Ancil Rooplal, the release said.

In delivering the results of the competition, Ramlogan said that art gives one the means of sharing that which is inside of him and expressed his gratitude to the foundation for offering such a platform.

Ragoobir, in offering gratitude, highlighted the sponsors of the prizes, Sieunarine Persad Coosal, Ravi Sankar of RHS Marketing, The New India Assurance and Multi Group of Companies, remarking that their commitment as good corporate citizens not only ensure the stability of NGOs but also contributes to the enrichment of our society.

She stated that investments in the arts speak volumes about the sponsors’ dedication to fostering culture, creativity, and the preservation of historical narratives. Additionally, Ragoobir encouraged others to support platforms that can serve as stepping stones for the youths of our nation to promote unity, understanding and the transformative power of the arts, the release said.

Ragoobir said the theme for the 2025 art competition will be Festivals of India.