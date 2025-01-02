Former footballer held with guns, ammunition

Former footballer arrested on gun charges Terry St Louis - Anygraaf Guest Account

Terry St Louis, a 55-year-old former local footballer will be facing a penalty for being in possession of firearms and ammunition after he was arrested in a state of emergency police exercise on December 31.

Police said they conducted the exercise in the Western Division between 5.30 pm-9.30 pm on December 31.

During the exercise, officers went to St Louis’ home at Pioneer Drive, Petit Valley, where they conducted a search in his presence.

During the search police found five firearms – an AR15, two CZ pistols, a glock and a Smith and Wesson pistol.

Police also found an assortment of ammunition including 5.56mm, 9mm, .38 and .40 calibre rounds. Officers also seized a total of US$25,000 and more than TT$13,000 in cash.

>

St Louis was a midfielder who played in several local and international clubs between 1995 and 2001.

In 1995, he played for Joe Public up to 1997, when he moved to San Juan Jabloteh.

His football career went international as he moved to Toronto to play for the Toronto Lynx in 1997.

The last club he played for was the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2001.